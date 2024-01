Into the Sun Reflections

Taken at Woopi on a morning meet/walk/meditate/swim - a great way to start the week, right? Shot directly into the soft glow of the early morning sun and meeting the Capture 52 Week 2 challenge (I think!) - break the rules of photography: ‘do not shoot directly into the sun’. Couldn’t actually see the photo very well in the glare, but was pleased when I got home to see the reflections were captured.