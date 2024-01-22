Sign up
Previous
24 / 365
Jetty Jaunts
Captured yesterday at the Jetty, catching up with visiting fam. Captured on my first ever camera…so excited!
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
24
photos
28
followers
45
following
6% complete
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R100
Taken
21st January 2024 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
flag
,
beach
,
jetty
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
January 22nd, 2024
