25 / 365
My Happy Face
Manny has one expression when he’s awake; I like to think it’s happy/contented. Old photo of when the fruit bowl was empty and he seized the opportunity.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Tags
cat
manny
Diana
ace
Great shot of Manny who does not look very amused 😻
January 23rd, 2024
