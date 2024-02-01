Sign up
34 / 365
Fence
Part of my rustic pailing fence taken for 52wc-2024-w5: Wasi Sabi - making imperfection shine. I can’t bring myself to remove the moss and lichen growing as the colour variation and texture appeals.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Album
365
Tags
52wc-2024-w5
