Good morning Murray’s by walksnaplove
35 / 365

Good morning Murray’s

Headland to headland walk this morning…the sky’s changing colours were phenomenal.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
9% complete

Babs
What a lovely start to the day.
February 1st, 2024  
