35 / 365
Good morning Murray’s
Headland to headland walk this morning…the sky’s changing colours were phenomenal.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Bec
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Tags
beach
sunrise
marray’s
Babs
ace
What a lovely start to the day.
February 1st, 2024
