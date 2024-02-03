Previous
Serenity by walksnaplove
36 / 365

Serenity

View from Boambee Headland, where the creek meets the sea.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Lesley ace
The colour of that water!
February 3rd, 2024  
