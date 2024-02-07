Sign up
40 / 365
Flight
Raining this morning, so a picture of yesterday’s sunrise at Murray’s Beach, Sawtell, (with a few low flying seagulls) to show what the sky looked like after the pink clouds (in yesterday”s photo) dissipated.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
Bec
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Tags
beach
,
seagulls
,
sunrise
,
murray’s
