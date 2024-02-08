Previous
Manny Strikes Again by walksnaplove
Manny Strikes Again

Dodgy weather here, coupled with a return to work means a snap of Manny taken from a few days ago…looking slightly less grumpy than usual, I might add.
Bec

Diana ace
So wonderful and furry, lovely shot of your gorgeous Manny.
February 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous, I bet he is quite a character.
February 8th, 2024  
