42 / 365
Clear Reflections
Exploring at Angourie NSW - surprised to see the reflections looking clearer than the actual landscape…
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Tags
reflections
,
angourie
Babs
ace
Well spotted.
February 9th, 2024
