43 / 365
Sawtell Island
When the tide is low enough, you can wade across to this little island.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
10th February 2024 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sawtell
,
islamd
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful scene and capture, it must be great to do that.
February 10th, 2024
