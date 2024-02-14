Sign up
Previous
47 / 365
Valentine’s Day
Thanks Wendy for challenging me to a take a flat lay around the theme of Valentine’s Day in this week’s Get Pushed Challenge. It’s a wee bit basic, but I enjoyed arranging the items.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
2
1
Embed Code
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
47
photos
37
followers
51
following
12% complete
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
14th February 2024 5:24pm
Tags
get-pushed-602
Bec
ace
@farmreporter
Hi Wendy, thanks for the challenge - it was clever to theme it; good thinking.
Can’t wait to see your work; I’m sure it’s amazing.
February 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
How beautifully you laid this out Bec, wishing you the same :-)
February 14th, 2024
Can’t wait to see your work; I’m sure it’s amazing.