Before Sunrise…
Would you believe I had a beautiful sunrise yesterday, but couldn’t resist posting this morning’s one, taken about half a hour before sunrise. Something about those clouds and reflections, however dark and gloomy they appear, appeals.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
7
1
2
365
iPhone 8
15th February 2024 5:56am
Tags
beach
,
murray’s
Anthony McGowan
Love this. This is a stunning photo
February 14th, 2024
