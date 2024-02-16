Sign up
Previous
49 / 365
Murray Shines at Sunrise
So, if I posted this morning’s photo, you’d end of with more ominous clouds…here’s one from Valentine’s morning instead at Sawtell, NSW. Happy Fri-yay!
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
3
3
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
49
photos
37
followers
51
following
13% complete
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
14th February 2024 6:27am
Tags
beach
,
sunrise
,
murray’s
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful sunrise and nice light on the breaking waves and wet sand.
February 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful start to the day.
Grey skies here today too, we had rain last night but the latest storm missed us entirely.
February 15th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
How beautiful
February 15th, 2024
