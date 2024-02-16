Previous
Murray Shines at Sunrise by walksnaplove
49 / 365

Murray Shines at Sunrise

So, if I posted this morning’s photo, you’d end of with more ominous clouds…here’s one from Valentine’s morning instead at Sawtell, NSW. Happy Fri-yay!
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Bec

@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
13% complete

Beautiful sunrise and nice light on the breaking waves and wet sand.
February 15th, 2024  
What a beautiful start to the day.
Grey skies here today too, we had rain last night but the latest storm missed us entirely.
February 15th, 2024  
How beautiful
February 15th, 2024  
