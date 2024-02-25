Previous
Waiting by walksnaplove
58 / 365

Waiting

When you visit the city with a teenage daughter who makes a beeline for a multi-levelled Mecca store, a lot of waiting (and photo opportunities) is involved. My view along George Street, Sydney yesterday morning. Home again now - yay!
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise