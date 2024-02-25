Sign up
58 / 365
Waiting
When you visit the city with a teenage daughter who makes a beeline for a multi-levelled Mecca store, a lot of waiting (and photo opportunities) is involved. My view along George Street, Sydney yesterday morning. Home again now - yay!
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
iPhone 8
24th February 2024 10:01am
city
sydney
