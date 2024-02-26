Previous
Take Me…and Me! by walksnaplove
59 / 365

Take Me…and Me!

When you spend too much time unpacking and both Manny and Nelkie take turns ‘packing’ themselves…
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Boxplayer ace
Oh my goodness aren't they precious!
February 26th, 2024  
