Look At Me Now Headland by walksnaplove
60 / 365

Look At Me Now Headland

One from two weekends ago from an aptly named headland at Emerald Beach, NSW, a 25 minute drive north from my place. Stunning views from every direction, great walking paths and, of course, kangaroos.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Photo Details

Barb ace
Beautiful!
February 26th, 2024  
