Thank you Bird by walksnaplove
Thank you Bird

Always mindful that I tend to take a lot of coastal sunrises, I do strive for a wee bit of variety - thank you to the bird that flew by whilst I was snapping.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Diana ace
Perfect capture and timing!
February 28th, 2024  
Brian ace
awesome scene and timing
February 28th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
That bird sure does make the shot.
February 28th, 2024  
