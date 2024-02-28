Sign up
Previous
61 / 365
Thank you Bird
Always mindful that I tend to take a lot of coastal sunrises, I do strive for a wee bit of variety - thank you to the bird that flew by whilst I was snapping.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
7
3
1
365
iPhone 8
28th February 2024 6:45am
Tags
bird
coast
sunrise
sawtell
headland
theme-february2024
Diana
ace
Perfect capture and timing!
February 28th, 2024
Brian
ace
awesome scene and timing
February 28th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That bird sure does make the shot.
February 28th, 2024
