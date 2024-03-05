Previous
Main Street Sawtell by walksnaplove
67 / 365

Main Street Sawtell

Enormous Moreton Bay Fig Trees line the split Main Street of Sawtell, NSW. Children (and some adventurous adults) climb the trees and even sit and eat their fish and chips. Taken a little before sunrise, with another cloudy start to the day.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise