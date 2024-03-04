Previous
Sunny Sawtell by walksnaplove
66 / 365

Sunny Sawtell

As I was out walking this morning, a lot of dark clouds hovered over the horizon. Would you believe that 40 minutes after taking this photo, it really is shaping up to be a lovely sunny day…
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
18% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Looks a troublesome cloud for someone.
March 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
It does look rather ominous. Glad the dark clouds passed you by.
March 3rd, 2024  
