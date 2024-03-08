Previous
Weekend Vibes by walksnaplove
Weekend Vibes

Bonville Headland, Sawtell is a beautiful place to watch the sun set.
Bec

@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Photo Details

Diana ace
wonderful capture and scene with beautiful light. You seem to live close to the sea, such lovely photos always.
March 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A fabulous capture and scene.
March 8th, 2024  
