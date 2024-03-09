Sign up
71 / 365
Morning, Noon, Evening
As my Get Pushed Challenge this week, I had fun creating a triptych shot from the same spot at different times of the day. You will notice that skyline is slightly out on the last one and that my lovely bright midday one was…cloudy.
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Tags
get-pushed-605
Bec
ace
@emrob
Hi Amanda, Thanks for the challenge; I enjoyed it.
March 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Good to see the changes between each.
March 9th, 2024
