Water Break by walksnaplove
72 / 365

Water Break

Went for a cycle into Coffs Harbour, NSW today, (not too far - about 24km return) and needed a water break on the way back, which I took next to these violet waterlilies.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Bec

As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
19% complete

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well spotted. Terrific composition and image.
March 10th, 2024  
