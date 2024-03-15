Previous
Autumn Strikes by walksnaplove
77 / 365

Autumn Strikes

First day of a cool change on the Mid North Coast of NSW. The sky was full and waves, quite wild.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
21% complete

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and scene. I suppose sooner than later autumn will be right there.
March 15th, 2024  
