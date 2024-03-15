Sign up
Previous
77 / 365
Autumn Strikes
First day of a cool change on the Mid North Coast of NSW. The sky was full and waves, quite wild.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
1
0
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
77
photos
54
followers
65
following
21% complete
View this month »
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
15th March 2024 6:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coast
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and scene. I suppose sooner than later autumn will be right there.
March 15th, 2024
