Slightly Tinged by walksnaplove
Slightly Tinged

Getting close to sunrise at Bonville Headland in Sawtell NSW, the clouds starting taking on an orange tipped hue.
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Bec

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh very nice!
March 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I had to look hard to see where the sea stopped and sky started. I like the crashing waves on the rocks.
March 19th, 2024  
