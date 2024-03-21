Previous
Just Woken Up by walksnaplove
83 / 365

Just Woken Up

Too rainy today for outside adventures, so it’s Manny to the rescue. He has recently discovered Bronte’s new desk for sleeping in the afternoon sunlight, however continues to love the couch for the early morning. This is his ‘just woken up’ face…
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Bec

@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
22% complete

Susan Wakely
What a cute bundle of fluff.
March 20th, 2024  
