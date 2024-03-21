Sign up
83 / 365
Just Woken Up
Too rainy today for outside adventures, so it’s Manny to the rescue. He has recently discovered Bronte’s new desk for sleeping in the afternoon sunlight, however continues to love the couch for the early morning. This is his ‘just woken up’ face…
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
1
0
Bec
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
83
photos
56
followers
66
following
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
Tags
cat
,
manny
Susan Wakely
What a cute bundle of fluff.
March 20th, 2024
