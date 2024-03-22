Sign up
This was a Winter sunrise from July of 2019 (Murray’s Beach, Sawtell NSW) that featured this morning in my Golden Hour photos. It stood out from the rest and, on another bleak, drizzly overcast day, I decided to post this.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Tags
golden
,
sunrise
,
hour
Denise Norden
Wow gorg
March 21st, 2024
CC Folk
ace
Gorgeous fav.
March 21st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice to have a star like this waiting for backup. Beautiful capture.
March 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely. A shame that the weather is miserable at the moment.
March 21st, 2024
