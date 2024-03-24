Yarrila Place - this or that?

This was the other place that I was considering for my Get Pushed challenge for architecture that tells a story. It is a new cultural and civic place that encompasses an art gallery, museum, library, cafe and council chambers. Yarrila Place is named after a Gumbaynggirr word that means “illuminate, brighten, light up or illustrate” and its architecture was designed by a local architect who was inspired by our mountain ranges to the west.These two photos were chosen from my collection by Bronte and her friend when I was deliberating on which one to post.