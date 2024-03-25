Previous
Ode to the Wheelie Bin by walksnaplove
Ode to the Wheelie Bin

Went outside just after the sun had set to put the bin out for collection and noticed pink tipped clouds. Decided to drive to the creek next to Bonville Headland to see the view and was rewarded with a deepening of the colours.
25th March 2024

Bec

@walksnaplove
I am embarking on my first Project 365...
