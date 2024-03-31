Previous
Cloudy With a Chance of Pelican/s by walksnaplove
Cloudy With a Chance of Pelican/s

Zoomed into the max, but I couldn’t resist this Pelican against the clouds. I love how they find the highest place to perch.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
