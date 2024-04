Mutton bird Island Nature Reserve…

…is home to thousands of wedge-tailed shearwaters that some back to nest each year in August, from South East Asia. Pictured here are ugly, but protective concrete blocks, dulled ocean water from the rain and part of the reserve, located at the Jetty in Coffs Harbour, NSW. Oh, and I discovered I had the option of adding long exposure to my photo, so I couldn’t help it…