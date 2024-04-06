Previous
Urunga Boardwalk by walksnaplove
Urunga Boardwalk

From this boardwalk, which leads to a beach, the waters are usually a gorgeous turquoise colour. The reflections provide a snapshot of our current weather system. I’ve included a link in case you’d like to see images in brighter weather:
https://www.visitnsw.com/destinations/north-coast/coffs-harbour-area/urunga
Bec

@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
hope you did ok in the the rain these past few days, so triggering here, but it passed over yesterday really
April 6th, 2024  
