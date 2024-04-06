Sign up
99 / 365
99 / 365
Urunga Boardwalk
From this boardwalk, which leads to a beach, the waters are usually a gorgeous turquoise colour. The reflections provide a snapshot of our current weather system. I’ve included a link in case you’d like to see images in brighter weather:
https://www.visitnsw.com/destinations/north-coast/coffs-harbour-area/urunga
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
1
1
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
99
photos
65
followers
76
following
27% complete
View this month »
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
6th April 2024 12:09pm
Tags
reflections
,
coast
,
boardwalk
,
urunga
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
hope you did ok in the the rain these past few days, so triggering here, but it passed over yesterday really
April 6th, 2024
