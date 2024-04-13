Sign up
Previous
106 / 365
Touristy Me
Walking from Surry Hills to Woolloomooloo and back. Took the iconic Sydney Harbourside photos. Liked this one with an accidental photo bomber and tree branch.
Not as many steps as yesterday, but it’s still early…
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
1
1
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
106
photos
67
followers
77
following
29% complete
View this month »
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
13th April 2024 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
house
,
sydney
,
harbour
,
opera
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture!
April 13th, 2024
