Previous
Touristy Me by walksnaplove
106 / 365

Touristy Me

Walking from Surry Hills to Woolloomooloo and back. Took the iconic Sydney Harbourside photos. Liked this one with an accidental photo bomber and tree branch.
Not as many steps as yesterday, but it’s still early…
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture!
April 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise