Darling Harbour by walksnaplove
Darling Harbour

Wandered the streets, ending up in Darling Harbour and Barangaroo Reserve before heading back to Surry Hills, NSW. Liked the architecture of the bridge, coupled with the reflections and pop of red.
Excellent step count today.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Bec

@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
28% complete

Photo Details

haskar ace
Lovely scene and reflections.
April 12th, 2024  
