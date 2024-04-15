Previous
Harbour Walk by walksnaplove
Harbour Walk

Homeward bound today - my Sydney city jaunt comes to an end. Pictured is more of the harbour from my rather long walk the other day.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Bec

As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Diana ace
Lovely composition and capture, it sure is a beautiful place.
April 15th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Nice composition.
April 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous scene and clarity.
April 15th, 2024  
