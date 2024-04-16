Previous
Storm Coming by walksnaplove
Storm Coming

The weather radar shows a sizeable storm on the way, so quickly took a shot from up high looking north from Coffs Harbour, NSW before heading home.
Bec

@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Diana ace
A wonderful composition and capture, I love the light in those ominous looking clouds.
April 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
This has a nice moody feel.
April 16th, 2024  
Karen ace
Excellent light and a terrific atmospheric aura.
April 16th, 2024  
