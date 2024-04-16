Sign up
Storm Coming
The weather radar shows a sizeable storm on the way, so quickly took a shot from up high looking north from Coffs Harbour, NSW before heading home.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Tags
cloud
,
coast
,
harbour
,
coffs
Diana
ace
A wonderful composition and capture, I love the light in those ominous looking clouds.
April 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This has a nice moody feel.
April 16th, 2024
Karen
ace
Excellent light and a terrific atmospheric aura.
April 16th, 2024
