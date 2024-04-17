Previous
Sapphire Beach by walksnaplove
Sapphire Beach

Walk along Sapphire Beach, NSW, then a swim/dip with friends. Southern end of beach pictured, which offers a gorgeous lookout from the headland, which we didn’t climb this time.
Bec

@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Babs ace
What a beautiful beach. Nothing better than walking on a beach watching the waves
April 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, I love the waves gently rolling to the shore.
April 17th, 2024  
