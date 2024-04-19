Sign up
Previous
112 / 365
Sky Stripe
Another one from yesterday’s walk to Sapphire Beach Headland, NSW - was attempting to be a drone with the iPhone to get a view of the water crashing around the rocks…
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
112
photos
69
followers
78
following
30% complete
View this month »
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
Views
5
365
iPhone 8
18th April 2024 12:03pm
coast
beach
sapphire
