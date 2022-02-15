Sign up
189 / 365
A special Heart.
I loved this heart as soon as I photographed it and realised it had all these beautiful colours in the glass.
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3296
photos
95
followers
48
following
Casablanca
ace
A heart of fire!
February 15th, 2022
