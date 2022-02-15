Previous
A special Heart. by wendyfrost
189 / 365

A special Heart.

I loved this heart as soon as I photographed it and realised it had all these beautiful colours in the glass.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

wendy frost

Casablanca ace
A heart of fire!
February 15th, 2022  
