Things in Threes by wendyfrost
201 / 365

Things in Threes

July Challenge Make-30-Photos .
2 . Three Candles .

Had a little play with this one and was pleased to get the three reflections as well .
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

wendy frost

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely take on the challenge !
July 5th, 2022  
