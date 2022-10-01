Previous
Pink and Pretty. by wendyfrost
Pink and Pretty.

I love these dainty little flowers I always think they look like tiny butterflies dancing in the breeze.
Pink October - Pink October is an international health campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that is superbly pretty!
October 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So dainty and pretty ! fav
October 1st, 2022  
Bill ace
A very pretty picture.
October 1st, 2022  
