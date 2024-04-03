Previous
focus shift by whdarcyblueyondercouk
49 / 365

focus shift

Set up in home studio using a single strobe with softbox on left and reflector on right.
Composite image created using focus shift (step width of 4) (Nikon D850) with 25 images (1/250 at f18).
Combined using Affinity Photo, with minor processing
Bill D'Arcy

Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
