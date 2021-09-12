Previous
Back Again! by will_wooderson
Photo 2760

Back Again!

Returned to Lucignana on Tuesday.

Warm dry summer but should get rain next week...

Now question is, can I wangle it so I can stay out for more than 90 days!
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot - looking forward to seeing more shots from this little corner of pradise!

Ian
September 12th, 2021  
