Previous
Next
Photo 2760
Back Again!
Returned to Lucignana on Tuesday.
Warm dry summer but should get rain next week...
Now question is, can I wangle it so I can stay out for more than 90 days!
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
1
0
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
12th September 2021 4:39pm
italy
,
neighbours
,
terrace
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot - looking forward to seeing more shots from this little corner of pradise!
Ian
September 12th, 2021
Ian