A Gullible Sunset by will_wooderson
Photo 2842

A Gullible Sunset

Birdie dawn.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Lin ace
Beautiful - love the comp - a must fav
February 11th, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely, the gull is the perfect addition to the shot!
February 11th, 2022  
