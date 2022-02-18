Previous
Stormy Sea by will_wooderson
Stormy Sea

Storm Eunice brought winds of 50 mph to Ramsgate. Bus service cancelled. Reports of some trees down, including on the train line.
In the county, millions of pounds worth of damage caused, and power cuts.
Very glad it's now over!
william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Sporen Maken
You can say that again. Eunice took 4 lifes in the Netherlands...due to falling trees...so sad
February 19th, 2022  
