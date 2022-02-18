Sign up
Photo 2847
Stormy Sea
Storm Eunice brought winds of 50 mph to Ramsgate. Bus service cancelled. Reports of some trees down, including on the train line.
In the county, millions of pounds worth of damage caused, and power cuts.
Very glad it's now over!
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
2848
photos
42
followers
65
following
Tags
kent
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
,
stormy sea
,
storm eunice
Sporen Maken
You can say that again. Eunice took 4 lifes in the Netherlands...due to falling trees...so sad
February 19th, 2022
