Previous
Next
Sheila's Strawberry Hat by yogiw
167 / 365

Sheila's Strawberry Hat

When she saw the mini hats I made, my 88-year old MIL requested a Strawberry Hat she could wear. I had to wait till the stores opened again to make it to the knit shop for the supplies. I think it turned out pretty darn cute. I hope she likes it!
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise