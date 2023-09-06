Sign up
280 / 365
Pearl Wants Chicken
I was sitting on the floor trying to eat my lunch using and look who was begging for chicken. This isn't even with the zoom. She was IN MY FACE. You don't even have to ask...how could I resist those eyes...of course I gave her some chicken!!
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3580
photos
16
followers
0
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2023 - Year 10
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
6th September 2023 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pearlw
,
yogiw-cats
