Pearl Wants Chicken by yogiw
280 / 365

Pearl Wants Chicken

I was sitting on the floor trying to eat my lunch using and look who was begging for chicken. This isn't even with the zoom. She was IN MY FACE. You don't even have to ask...how could I resist those eyes...of course I gave her some chicken!!
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

@yogiw
