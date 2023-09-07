Today starts the annual campaign Graeter's sponsors to raise money benefiting the The Cure Starts Now Foundation. If you are a member of their Sweet Rewards program (which we are) you get a free ice cream cone made with Elena's Blueberry Pie ice cream. Ande and I walked the bike trail then stopped at Graeter's on the way home to support the cause with our donation. We did something good and the ice cream was delish. A win-win.From their website: Named after Elena a beautiful girl who loved life, a life cut short by cancer and the inspiration for The Cure Starts Now Funding. In 2008, in support of The Cure Starts Now, Graeter’s ice cream auctioned off a once-in-a-lifetime chance to create your own flavor. The winners of the auction worked with Bob Graeter to help develop a flavor to honor Elena's legacy. Now a Limited Edition seasonal flavor, you too can share a delicious scoop of blueberry pie ice cream that honors the memories of all young lives affected by pediatric cancer and supports the precious cause to find the homerun cure to end it.