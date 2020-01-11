Previous
The red barn by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1472

The red barn

Got up early today and out on my bike before the wind or heat kicked in. Everything is starting to look really dry now. My reward was breakfast at a cafe further down the road
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
