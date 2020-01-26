Previous
Happy Australia Day by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1487

Happy Australia Day

Went to the Adelaide oval today to watch my first ever 20/20 cricket game. As we were walking back from the stadium the fireworks started. Pretty pleased how this turned out using just my iPhone while walking in a crush of people
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

