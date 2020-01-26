Sign up
Photo 1487
Happy Australia Day
Went to the Adelaide oval today to watch my first ever 20/20 cricket game. As we were walking back from the stadium the fireworks started. Pretty pleased how this turned out using just my iPhone while walking in a crush of people
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
26th January 2020 9:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fireworks
