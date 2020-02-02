Previous
Lake Taupo by yorkshirekiwi
Lake Taupo

Stopped off at Lake Taupo on the way home for a picnic. We'd been to the farmers market in Hastings early doors. After leaving temperatures of 28•C this morning, it seems odd seeing snow on the top of Mt Ruapehu
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Shutterbug ace
A picnic. I’m looking forward to that weather again. Love the shot.
February 2nd, 2020  
